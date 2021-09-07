Analyzing Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 30.49% 10.07% 0.96% Citigroup 27.21% 12.10% 0.96%

81.3% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 2 2 1 0 1.80 Citigroup 0 6 12 0 2.67

Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus price target of $109.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.55%. Citigroup has a consensus price target of $80.53, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.49 billion 4.87 $331.15 million $3.73 30.53 Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.62 $11.05 billion $4.88 14.58

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Cullen/Frost Bankers. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Citigroup has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Citigroup beats Cullen/Frost Bankers on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a wide array of lending and cash management products; Consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services; Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products and human resources consulting services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services, including personal wealth management and brokerage services. Th

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets

