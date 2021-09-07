Analyzing Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Daikin Industries,Ltd. and CyberAgent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 2 2 0 2.50 CyberAgent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and CyberAgent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.52 billion 3.26 $1.47 billion $0.51 51.37 CyberAgent $4.44 billion 2.15 $111.26 million $0.11 85.73

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent. Daikin Industries,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberAgent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries,Ltd. 7.42% 12.34% 6.44% CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats CyberAgent on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The Chemicals segment offers fluorocarbon gas, fluororesin, and other chemical products such as semiconductor etching agent, water and oil repellent, surfactant, carbon fluoride, and fluorine oil. The Others segment covers oil machineries, special machineries, and electronic systems. The company was founded by Akira Yamada on October 25, 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones. The Internet Advertising segment deals with advertising technology, advertising agency, and mobile advertisements. The Investment Development segment manages funds and corporate venture capital business. The Others segment operates fan sites and provides smartphone services. The company was founded by Susumu Fujita and Yusuke Hidaka on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

