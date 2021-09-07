Anchor Protocol Market Cap Hits $362.79 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 4% against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $362.79 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00006492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00016295 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,611,381 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

