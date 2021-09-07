ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Position Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 3.08% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 207,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.48 million, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANIP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

