Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post $410.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.29 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $447.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. 407,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312,884. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

