Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AON by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after acquiring an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,564,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.99 and its 200-day moving average is $246.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $292.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

