Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.36. 10,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

