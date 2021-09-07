Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $87.32. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,169. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.96. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

