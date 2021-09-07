Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. Equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

