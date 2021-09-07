Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,893. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.62.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

