Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 373,475 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 803,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 446,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

