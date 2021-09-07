Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 46.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

SAIC stock opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

