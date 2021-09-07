Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 463 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

