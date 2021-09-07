Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 99,783 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 131,275 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.