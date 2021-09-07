Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 54.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 984,781 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 49.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,732,000 after purchasing an additional 786,285 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $82,150,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

