Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $269.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.77. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 236.62, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

