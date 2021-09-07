Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.77.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $666.59 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

