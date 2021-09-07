Argent Trust Co Acquires 3,648 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,516,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.51. 799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,096. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $139.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

