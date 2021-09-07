Argent Trust Co Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 74,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,312. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

