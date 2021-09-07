Argent Trust Co Sells 233 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $207.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.14. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

