Argent Trust Co Sells 296 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in Booking by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,316.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.30, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,195.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,286.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

