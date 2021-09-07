ArGoApp Price Up 64.3% This Week (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00142352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00195393 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.54 or 0.07594304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,063.86 or 0.99958799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.00921631 BTC.

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

