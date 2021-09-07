Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About Ariadne Australia

Ariadne Australia Limited operates as an investment company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Investments and Property segments. The company invests in securities, as well as provides financial services. It also owns and operates Orams Marine village located in Auckland, New Zealand. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

