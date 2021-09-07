Arizona State Retirement System Has $707,000 Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First BanCorp. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,138,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after acquiring an additional 387,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after acquiring an additional 429,444 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 888,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,338,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after acquiring an additional 216,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FBP opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

