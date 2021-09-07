Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAC stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.12.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

