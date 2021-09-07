Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graham were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 26.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 47.5% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 157.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $601.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.15. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $376.20 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $635.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.55.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

