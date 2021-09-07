Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,138 shares of company stock worth $2,858,362. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKY opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

