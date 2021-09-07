Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,186 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after purchasing an additional 561,635 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,652.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 537,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 784.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 495,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.