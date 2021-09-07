Ark 24-Hour Volume Reaches $38.17 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Ark has a market capitalization of $208.42 million and $38.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00003388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,773,010 coins and its circulating supply is 131,652,113 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.