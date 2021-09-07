Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.58. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. Arkema has a one year low of $95.95 and a one year high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

