Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ARW stock opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

