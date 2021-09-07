Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,011 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $259.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.