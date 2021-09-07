Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

ASH traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $93.05. 365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 128.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

