ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $873.05

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $873.05 and last traded at $861.48, with a volume of 3898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $858.10.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $759.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.70. The stock has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

