Assicurazioni Generali’s (ARZGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARZGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ARZGY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

