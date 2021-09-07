AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 52.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 113,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,585. The stock has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

