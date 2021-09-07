ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,280,436 shares in the company, valued at C$1,130,058,748.

Shares of ACO.X traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$41.85. 98,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.62. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$35.68 and a 1-year high of C$46.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

