AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after acquiring an additional 387,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

