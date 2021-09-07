Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.99 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of AVYA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.67 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

