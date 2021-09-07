Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.92. 112,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,268. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.57 and a fifty-two week high of $275.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.69.

