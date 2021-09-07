Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,756.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 242,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 67,998 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 195,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,272. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.