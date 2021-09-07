Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,760 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $9,665,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $204,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $1,402,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 188.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $373,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

