Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $415.31. The company had a trading volume of 253,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

