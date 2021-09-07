Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,016 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $23,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 749,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,398,000 after purchasing an additional 80,040 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

