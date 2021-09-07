Aviva PLC Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 444,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,518,520. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.15. 27,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

