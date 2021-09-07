Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 3.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Corteva by 4.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. 59,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,428. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.