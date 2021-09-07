Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Corteva by 4.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

CTVA traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 59,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

