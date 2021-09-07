AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVRO. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.27.

AVROBIO stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.34. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 19,519.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 838,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 570,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AVROBIO by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after buying an additional 425,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

