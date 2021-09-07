Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) PT Raised to GBX 445

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 445 ($5.81) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a report on Friday, August 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 376 ($4.91).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 346.40 ($4.53) on Friday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 388.20 ($5.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 314.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.34.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

