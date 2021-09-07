Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of BNMDF stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Analyst Recommendations for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.